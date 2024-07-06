Published 21:33 IST, July 6th 2024
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's T20 Asia Cup, As BCCI Announces Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member India squad, which is currently doing duty in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in Chennnai, for the Women's T20 Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka from July 19.
Indian Cricket Team Announced for Women’s Asia Cup 2024 | Image: BCCI
