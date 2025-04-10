'I'd Take That Any Day': Harry Brook Discusses Future Plans Following IPL Ban And Elevation To England's White-Ball Captaincy

Harry Brook, England's newly appointed white-ball skipper, has offered details of his plans for the future. After receiving extra responsibility to lead the side, Brook intends to fully commit himself to the team's cause and let go of any opportunities to play franchise cricket. He added that even if it meant missing out on some money, the new ENG skipper was ready to face the loss and compete for the Three Lions.

Jos Buttler Commits Himself To England Cricket

England Cricket has named Jos Buttler its new captain for the One-Day International and T20I format. The 26-year-old takes over after Jos Buttler resigned from the position during the ICC Champions Trophy. England has been in the back seat following a winless CT campaign and a mediocre showing in the previous ICC events. They haven't put on a show that makes a statement since Brendon McCullum was promoted to become the all-format coach. Brook will have a massive workload as the new white-ball skipper, and he does not mind losing money as he commits himself to his national side.

"England is the way forward for me and franchise cricket can almost take a step back for a little while. I enjoy playing cricket for England more than anything else, so to lose a little bit of money here and there - I'd take that any day to play for England.

"There might be a couple of opportunities to have a little break here and there. I'd like to play every game but if I require a week off and that's the best thing going forward for my game, then I'm sure I'll be allowed a week off," Harry Brook said while speaking to the BBC.

Brook Defends Decision To Pull Out Of IPL 2025

Harry Brook was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping INR 6.25 Crore, but he pulled out right before the season's commencement., While he would be reprimanded for his actions, Brook believes it was the ideal decision to benefit the team's cause.

“There's a lot of cricket coming up, so having this period and deciding to pull out of the IPL, I think was probably the right decision for me. It wasn't an easy decision, obviously. But yeah, I've got to try and manage my workload," Harry Brook said during an interview with the England Cricket Board.