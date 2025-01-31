Harshit Rana Replaces Shivam Dube As Concussion Substitute In 4th T20I Against England At Pune

India's Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone during the fourth T20 cricket match between England and India in Pune | Image: AP Photo

Pacer Harshit Rana replaced allrounder Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute after he was struck on the helmet in the final over of India's innings during the fourth T20I against England on Friday.

Dube, who scored 53, was hit on the helmet in the penultimate ball of the Indian innings by a Jamie Overton delivery.

Following the mandatory concussion test, Dube was cleared to play. Howevery, he was run out on the final delivery of the innings.

Rana, who had recently played in the opening Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, came in to bowl in the 12th over and made an immediate impact, dismissing Liam Livingstone for 9.

England skipper Jos Buttler appeared unhappy with the decision and was seen having a discussion with the umpires on the field.

According to ICC's rules, teams are only allowed to name like-for-like replacements if a batsman is ruled out due to a concussion.