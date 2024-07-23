Published 12:30 IST, July 23rd 2024

Hasaranga Snubbed as Skipper! Charith Asalanka Takes the Helm as SL’s T20I Captain Against India

Charith Asalanka was on Tuesday named captain of the Sri Lankan T20 team for the three-match series against India, starting July 27. The batter takes over the leadership role from spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.