'He Has Sought A Break': KL Rahul To Be Rested From White-ball Series Against ENG, To Gear Up For CT25

KL Rahul reacts on reaching 50 runs during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

India batter KL Rahul is likely to be rested for the white-ball series against England beginning in Kolkata on January 22.

The home series comprises five T20s and three ODIs which will be more significant considering it precedes the Champions Trophy starting February 19.

However, Rahul will be available for selection for the Champions Trophy. India will play all their games in Dubai while the rest of the matches will be held in host nation Pakistan.

"He has sought a break for the England series but he will be available for selection for Champions Trophy," a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.

While the high-profile India batting crumbled in the Test series in Australia, Rahul was among the few batters who got runs. He was the third highest run getter for India with 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.66.

Though ahead in the pecking order, Rahul is fighting for the wicketkeeper batter's slot in the Champions Trophy squad alongside Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

Rahul had also sought rest from Karnataka's matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their quarterfinal will be played over the weekend.