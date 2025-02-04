'He Is Getting Older': Es-CSK Star Fires Huge 'Jasprit Bumrah' Warning To India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah has continued to lead the Indian bowling in all major ICC tournaments in the last few years. He played a central role in India's triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and is also poised to be an important part of the 'Men In Blue' in the upcoming Champions Trophy . Bumrah didn't bowl a single over in the second innings in Sydney, and India had to concede a six-wicket victory against Australia who also went on to wrap up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. The ace Indian fast bowler reportedly suffered a back spasm and is facing a race against time to be fit in time for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Robin Uthappa Opened Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Injury

As per reports, the 31-year-old reached Bengaluru on Sunday and is all set to undergo scans at the National Cricket Academy to further evaluate the extent of his injury.

Robin Uthappa recently opened up on Bumrah's injury as the former CSK batter reiterated the fact that the fast bowler needs to be managed well in a bid to get himself fit and fresh for the long run. On his YouTube channel, Uthappa said, 'Arshdeep Singh has continuously led from the front in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Bumrah is not there, he’ll come back in the right tournaments at the right time. We have to use him conservatively, especially in white-ball cricket.'

He went on to add, 'He’s like a diamond for us. We have to handle him with care in Indian cricket because he is getting older and injuries are there because of his action. We have to look after a player like him. If his workload is managed well then his career will get elongated.'