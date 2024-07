Published 11:02 IST, July 25th 2024

'He is U-turn man,': Ex-IND star calls Gautam Gambhir HYPOCRITE After his Comments on Kohli & Rohit

Former Indian star criticizes Gautam Gambhir, calling him a hypocrite due to his comments on Kohli and Rohit, referring to Gambhir as a 'U-turn man.'