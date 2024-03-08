Advertisement

Thanks to the performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth Test, India was able to take advantage of England's choice to bat first after winning the toss. The match began with dark clouds towering over Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Day 1. Zak Crawley scored a valiant 79 runs, but Ashwin and Kuldeep combined to take nine wickets, limiting the visitors to 218 in their opening innings, despite a strong 64-run stand between the English openers.

What did R Aswhin say to Kuldeep Yadav during their heartwarming moment on IND vs ENG Day 1?

The focus of the first day of the fifth India-England Test in Dharamsala was captured by a touching conversation between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. England was bowled out for 218 as Kuldeep displayed his skill with an incredible five-wicket haul and Ashwin chipped in with four wickets.

A five-wicket haul is traditionally led off the pitch by the bowler, who also shows off the ball to the spectators as a sign of achievement. Kuldeep urged that Ashwin, who was commemorating his 100th Test match, receive the honour instead, out of respect and affection. Kuldeep insisted, but Ashwin politely declined, giving the younger spinner the benefit of the doubt. In the end, Kuldeep led the Indian team off the pitch and carried the ball with pride.

After the play of the day, Kuldeep gave his reflections on this touching event to the media. In response to a question concerning his conversation with Ashwin, the left-arm wrist-spinner conveyed his appreciation for the friendship he had with the more experienced off-spinner. Kuldeep Yadav said:

“There was not much talk. He [Ashwin] said he already has 35 balls, and asked me to keep this one.”

As a result of his stellar performance on the field, Kuldeep Yadav also made history by being the quickest Indian bowler to 50 Test wickets. The 29-year-old minimised his achievement despite this amazing achievement, saying:

"I don't think about records. A Lot of players don't get opportunities, so I'm just grateful. I've played a lot with Ash bhai and Jaddu bhai. In Hyderabad, I had a long chat with Ashwin and he told me about the changes I need to make in my mindset. He gives a lot of ideas. I hope they play for a long time.”