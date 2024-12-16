'He’s Just Lost That Edge': Allan Border Alarmed By Virat Kohli's Recent Performance Issues In Tests

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

It has been difficult for Team India to match their heroics in the Perth Test. The Indian team has not made any headway in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series after the first test match. The Gabba is also proving to be difficult, and even though play has been continuously interrupted by the rain, the visiting team is still having a lot of problems. Top-order batters like Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are having trouble while facing the Aussie bowling attack. Australian Great Allan Border is puzzled over Virat Kohli's lean patch.

Allan Border Troubled by Virat Kohli's Tough Times in Test Cricket

As Team India continues to struggle against Australia in the Brisbane Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Allan Border has raised questions over Virat Kohli's ongoing lean form in red-ball cricket. The former Australia skipper is concerned about the star-Indian batter and questions whether it is a mental issue or he has just lost his edge.

“Today’s dismissal, that’s normally a delivery he would have left alone if he was in his best possible form. I’m not sure what’s going on with Virat mentally (and) whether he’s just lost that edge," Allan Border said as quoted by Fox Sports.

Virat Kohli run between the wickets to score during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

India Continue To Showcase Concern Over Top-Order Form Amid BGT Horror

Team India's top-order batting unit has failed to exceed expectations after the Perth Test. While the stars were aligned for the Men in Blue at the Optus Stadium, they haven't found the advantage in the Adelaide Test and the ongoing Brisbane Test. India and Australia are currently levelled at 1-1 in the test series, and the visiting side's struggles are being exposed by the Aussies.