'Kaafi Teekhe Bowler Ho': Himanshu Sangwan Sheds Light On His Post-Match Chat With Virat Kohli Following Stunning Dismissal

Virat Kohli's run in domestic cricket did not work out as planned after the India superstar failed to make an impact on his Ranji Trophy comeback. Railways pacer Himanshi Sangwan put a halt on his stay and even though the visiting side failed to win the match against Delhi, they have emerged as the talk of the town. The Kotla saw a sea of people show up for Kohli, and they had to go back with disappointment. After the match-up, Sangwan caught up with Kohli in the dressing room, and the pacer revealed the conversation he had with one of the finest batters of modern-day cricket.

Himanshu Sangwan Reveals Chat With Virat Kohli After Ranji Trophy Match

Himanshu Sangwan recently opened up on his post-match conversation with Virat Kohli after Delhi swept the Ranji Trophy match against Railways. The pacer also shared a video of them meeting on the social media platform Instagram. The clip shows Kohli striking a conversation and signing the ball, with which Sangwan spoiled his domestic comeback in the Ranji Trophy tournament. Sangwan revealed that the star India batter appreciated his delivery and wished him a bright future ahead.

“When I gave him [Kohli] the ball to sign it, he asked ‘Is this the same ball from which you got me out? Kya gend tha yaar maza aa gaya [what a beautiful delivery it was]. Kaafi teekhe bowler ho [you are a good bowler]. Keep working hard. Best wishes for your future’,” Himanshu Sangwan said while speaking to the Indian Express.

Delhi Secure Huge Win Despite Resistance From Railways

While Virat Kohli was the centre of attention as he made his domestic cricket comeback, pacer Himanshu Sangwan became an instant highlight after dismissing the superstar India batter and then doing an aggressive celebration. With five wickets taken by off-spinner Shivam Sharma, Delhi defeated Railways to earn bonus points and end their Ranji Trophy league campaign on a high note. The match ended quickly because of some careless shots made by the Railways batters. In the afternoon session, they lost the innings when they were all out for 114 in 30.4 overs, giving Delhi seven points. Additionally, it prevented the audience from witnessing batting legend Virat Kohli play for a second time during this match.

Even though Delhi picked up a win, they were out of the knockouts race from Elite Group D as Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu have qualified with 25 points. Delhi had 21 points and could not make the cut.