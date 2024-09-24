Published 14:01 IST, September 24th 2024
Hindu Mahasabha calls for 'Gwalior Bandh' during India vs Bangladesh T20I cricket match
The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 6 to oppose the India-Bangladesh cricket match scheduled here next month in protest against "atrocities" on Hindus in the neighbouring country.
Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto greet each other and pose with trophy before the start of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
