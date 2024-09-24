sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:01 IST, September 24th 2024

Hindu Mahasabha calls for 'Gwalior Bandh' during India vs Bangladesh T20I cricket match

The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 6 to oppose the India-Bangladesh cricket match scheduled here next month in protest against "atrocities" on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto
Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto greet each other and pose with trophy before the start of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
