Published 14:23 IST, August 15th 2024
'I am slightly emotional': Jay Shah Reveals Why BCCI Doesn't Like To Host Pink Ball Tests In India
The form of cricket- Day/Night Test- was touted to pull the viewers towards Test cricket. However, despite of it being decade old it is yet to find its footing.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah doesn't like Pink Ball Tests | Image: PTI/AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:01 IST, August 15th 2024