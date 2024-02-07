Advertisement

In the second Test match between India and England on 2–5 Feb, India emerged victorious, defeating England by 106 runs. India scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England managed 253 and 292. Player of the Match, Jasprit Bumrah, performed impressively, taking 6 wickets for 45 runs and scoring 6 runs with the bat. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs in the match. India's decision to bat first after winning the toss proved crucial in their triumph at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Hanuma Vihari has minimal expectations for his comeback to India's Test team

Hanuma Vihari, the experienced Andhra Pradesh batsman who last played for India in Test cricket in 2022, is realistic about his chances of returning to the national side. Despite being snubbed by the selectors, Vihari is working hard in local cricket to improve his batting.

While Vihari admits to being saddened by his omission from the Test team, he remains resilient and refuses to have any specific expectations. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Vihari emphasises the natural ebb and flow of a cricket career, concentrating instead on his success in the Ranji Trophy.

Advertisement

With an outstanding 335 runs from seven innings thus far, the right-handed batsman is keen to make his mark and compete for a return to the Test arena. Vihari is still driven by the desire to restore his position via consistent performances and a commitment to score runs. He said:

“I do feel sad and disappointed that I am not in the Test team, but everyone goes through ups and downs, and my job now is to score runs in the Ranji Trophy,” “The season has gone all right, both for the team and for me. So the ambition is to score a lot of runs and try to return to the Test team,”

Also Read: SoFi Stadium to install retractable corner seats, increase field size

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜! 🙌



Rest of India Captain Hanuma Vihari lifts the @IDFCFIRSTBank #IraniCup 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LGK1BbFmtx — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 3, 2023

Vihari isn’t in touch with anyone but is still unfazed

Vihari discusses his post-Test experience, stating that only coach Rahul Dravid took the time to connect with him and provide useful advise on how to improve his game. Reflecting on this discussion, the Andhra Pradesh batsman emphasises the significance of constant progress and finding joy in the sport.

Advertisement

For Vihari, the core of cricket is the pursuit of personal growth and fulfillment via the game. He recognises that cricket loses its purpose if there is no desire to develop and take joy from playing. Vihari's remarks highlight the importance of mentoring and self-motivation in achieving cricket success. He added:

“No-one has spoken to me recently, but Rahul Dravid did speak to me after my last Test, and he told me what I can improve on, but no, I haven’t been in touch with anyone since then,” “I am at a stage [in my career] where I have no expectations. I give my best each time I bat and then whatever happens will happen.”