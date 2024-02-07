Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

'NO-ONE HAS SPOKEN TO ME. I do feel sad and disappointed': Discarded India star left disappointed

Ranji Trophy: Indian batsman, who was a regular in the India Test team, expresses sadness and keeps minimal hopes for a return to the team.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Team India win Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018 in Australia
Team India win Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018 in Australia | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In the second Test match between India and England on 2–5 Feb, India emerged victorious, defeating England by 106 runs. India scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England managed 253 and 292. Player of the Match, Jasprit Bumrah, performed impressively, taking 6 wickets for 45 runs and scoring 6 runs with the bat. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs in the match. India's decision to bat first after winning the toss proved crucial in their triumph at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. 

Hanuma Vihari has minimal expectations for his comeback to India's Test team

Hanuma Vihari, the experienced Andhra Pradesh batsman who last played for India in Test cricket in 2022, is realistic about his chances of returning to the national side. Despite being snubbed by the selectors, Vihari is working hard in local cricket to improve his batting.

While Vihari admits to being saddened by his omission from the Test team, he remains resilient and refuses to have any specific expectations. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Vihari emphasises the natural ebb and flow of a cricket career, concentrating instead on his success in the Ranji Trophy.

Advertisement

With an outstanding 335 runs from seven innings thus far, the right-handed batsman is keen to make his mark and compete for a return to the Test arena. Vihari is still driven by the desire to restore his position via consistent performances and a commitment to score runs. He said: 

“I do feel sad and disappointed that I am not in the Test team, but everyone goes through ups and downs, and my job now is to score runs in the Ranji Trophy,”

“The season has gone all right, both for the team and for me. So the ambition is to score a lot of runs and try to return to the Test team,” 

Also Read: SoFi Stadium to install retractable corner seats, increase field size

Vihari isn’t in touch with anyone but is still unfazed 

Vihari discusses his post-Test experience, stating that only coach Rahul Dravid took the time to connect with him and provide useful advise on how to improve his game. Reflecting on this discussion, the Andhra Pradesh batsman emphasises the significance of constant progress and finding joy in the sport.

Advertisement

For Vihari, the core of cricket is the pursuit of personal growth and fulfillment via the game. He recognises that cricket loses its purpose if there is no desire to develop and take joy from playing. Vihari's remarks highlight the importance of mentoring and self-motivation in achieving cricket success. He added: 

“No-one has spoken to me recently, but Rahul Dravid did speak to me after my last Test, and he told me what I can improve on, but no, I haven’t been in touch with anyone since then,”

“I am at a stage [in my career] where I have no expectations. I give my best each time I bat and then whatever happens will happen.”

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement