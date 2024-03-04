Advertisement

Veteran India spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has described Sanju Samson's captaincy style as amazing ahead of the start of the IPL 2024. Ashwin is a certain starter under Samson's captaincy in Rajasthan Royals.

RR's IPL 2024 campaign will begin on March 24 against the Lucknow Super Giants at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sanju Samson's leadership style

Sanju Samson was named captain of the Rajasthan Royals before the 2021 IPL season and has led the team since then. Speaking to Star Sports, Ashwin said he tries to help Samson on the field and praised the Kerala-born batter's captaincy style. RR finished fifth in the IPL 2023 league stage, falling just short of making the playoffs.

“On the field, I try and give him inputs as I see how the game is panning out. However, that relationship off the field doesn’t come on the field. It’s generally that younger brother, elder brother sort of a relationship off it. On the field, we are able to switch off,” said Ashwin.

“I do what he wants and give my inputs and then he takes what he wants and gets on with it. I find Sanju as a young captain, he is able to differentiate, and demarcate both which is phenomenal,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin puts light on Samson's off-field demeanor

He went on to say that Samson is really amusing off the field, claiming that he is radically different both on and off the field. Samson scored 3,888 runs in 152 IPL matches, including three centuries and 20 fifties. Last season, he scored 362 runs with a strike rate of 153.39.

“Sanju is extremely funny off the field. I am not sure a lot of people understand that or probably know that. It’s a problem of perfection a lot of people battle how you see someone on the ground and how they are off it, it’s completely different,” Ashwin added.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural Indian Premier League season in 2008. However, they are yet to claim the trophy since. They will begin their campaign against LSG before facing Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on March 28.