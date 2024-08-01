Published 10:43 IST, August 1st 2024
'I Got a Lot of...': MS Dhoni Reflects on 'HEARTBREAKING' 2019 ODI World Cup Semi-Final Defeat vs NZ
MS Dhoni reflects on the 'heartbreaking' 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand and shares insights about moving on from the outcome.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni's Run-out in India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2019 match. | Image: martinguptill/instagram
- Listen to this article
