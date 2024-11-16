Published 17:06 IST, November 16th 2024
ICC Revamps Title Tour For Champions Trophy In Pakistan After BCCI's Objection, POK Cities Dropped
Following India's vehement objection, the world body swiftly moved to have cities in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) removed from the host nation's itinerary, meaning they were not mentioned in the Champions Trophy tour announced by the ICC on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The ICC Champions Trophy in display | Image: ICC
Advertisement
Loading...
16:57 IST, November 16th 2024