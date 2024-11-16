sb.scorecardresearch

Published 17:06 IST, November 16th 2024

ICC Revamps Title Tour For Champions Trophy In Pakistan After BCCI's Objection, POK Cities Dropped

Following India's vehement objection, the world body swiftly moved to have cities in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) removed from the host nation's itinerary, meaning they were not mentioned in the Champions Trophy tour announced by the ICC on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy in display | Image: ICC
16:57 IST, November 16th 2024

