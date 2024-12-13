Basit Ali MOCKS Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Asks 'Will They Come Out of T20I Retirement For CT 25'?

With the future of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looking bleak, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali poked fun at Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The India cricketers in the reckoning here have just retired from the T20I format after the World Cup. Ali mocked Kohli and Rohit because there are talks that the Champions Trophy could be played in the T20I format, instead of the 50-over format. Claiming that how can the Champions Trophy happen without the two big Indian stars, Ali seemed convinced that the change in format is bound to hurt the sponsors and the broadcasters.

‘Are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma coming out of retirement in T20Is?’

"Are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma coming out of retirement in T20Is? So, if they are not coming out of retirement, then how can the Champions Trophy be played in the T20 format? How will the sponsors and broadcasters accept the change in format without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja?"

PCB Continue To Lie In The Name Of National Interest

When the entire Champions Trophy row started to heat up, the Pakistan Cricket Board had built an entire narrative around prioritizing their national interest. But seeing the heat turn up on them, the Pakistan Cricket Board later accepted the hybrid model and also asked for increased financial gains. Right now the ICC hasn't agreed to any demands made by the Pakistan Cricket Board and this is doing no good to the Champions Trophy's future.

