BCCI is Yet to Agree to THIS BIZARRE Demand From PCB - REPORT

While the Indian board has agreed to allow Pakistan to play their matches in the 2026 T20 WC in Colombo, it's yet to agree to allowing them to play semis there. For the unversed, India and Sri Lanka would be co-hosting the 2026 T20 WC. As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board has finally agreed to allow India play it's Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after accepting the ‘hybrid’ model. But the, the PCB had a reverse condition that whenever India is hosting ICC events, Pakistan will also play it's matches in another country. Multiple reports suggest that the BCCI has allowed the PCB that but is yet to agree to another demand.

What if Pakistan Reaches the Semis of 2026 T20 WC?

Will they play their semis in Colombo? BCCI has not agreed to this as there are broadcasters and a lot of revenue involved. Seems like a call on this would be taken later on.

The tournament will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

‘Expected that ICC will make an official announcement’

"There's a virtual meeting tomorrow which ICC chairman Jay Shah will join from Brisbane. It is expected that ICC will make an official announcement after that," an ICC official told PTI.

PCB GET ZERO COMPENSATION

As of now, no compensation will be given to the PCB for accepting hybrid model.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup . Pakistan, though, travelled to India last year for the ODI World Cup .