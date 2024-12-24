ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From Dates To Fixtures & Venue, Check Out All The Details You Need To Know

The ICC's next big event is all set to grace the cricket fans. The Champions Trophy will be back in our lives after a gap of eight years. The marquee ICC event will be hosted in Pakistan. In 2025, the event will be held in hybrid mode, with Dubai hosting India's matches after they denied sending the men's national team across the border due to security issues. After a prolonged delay, the International Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the competition. The marquee event is all set to begin from February 19, 2025, in which New Zealand will lock horns against hosts Pakistan in Karachi. Take a look at all the details of the event, including the fixtures, dates, and more.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mega Cricketing Extravaganza Finally Has A Date

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature eight teams in action, and they will be split into two groups of four. 12 group stage matches will take place among the sides, which will lead into the playoffs stage where the semifinals and final will take place. The summit clash will take place on March 08, 2025. The classic cross-border rivalry will be reignited in cricket when India and Pakistan lock horns on February 23 in Dubai. Notable, if the Men in Blue cannot make it to the final, the final of the tournament will take place in Lahore. However, if India ends up qualifying, the summit clash will be moved to Dubai. The marquee ICC tournament will happen in hybrid mode to facilitate Team India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the event.

Notably, the ICC had previously announced that the India vs Pakistan matches will be played in a neutral venue, and this protocol will be followed in the 2024-27 ICC Events Cycle. This includes the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

ICC Champions Trophy: All The Participating Teams And Groups

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

ICC Champions Trophy Schedule: All The Venues & Dates For The Fixtures

February 19, 2025, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

February 20, 2025, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

February 21, 2025, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

February 22, 2025, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

February 23, 2025, Pakistan v India, Dubai

February 24, 2025, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 25, 2025, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 26, 2025, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

February 27, 2025, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 28, 2025, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

March 01, 2025, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

March 02, 2025, New Zealand v India, Dubai

March 04, 2025, Semi-final 1, Dubai

March 05, 2025, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

March 09, 2025, Final, Lahore (unless India qualifies, when it will be played in Dubai)

March 10, 2025, Reserve day