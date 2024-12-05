ICC CT 25: Date For India vs Pakistan Clash Likely Finalised Amid Hybrid Model Talks

The ICC CT 2025 official schedule may not be out as yet, but a report claims that the high-profile India- Pakistan game will take place on March 1, 2025. The report on Cricbuzz also claims that India and Pakistan would both in the same group. The PCB had earlier refused the idea of slotting both India and Pakistan in the same group. The standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control of Cricket in India remains and hence the International Cricket Council has called for a meeting to resolve this situation. Jay Shah, the newly-appointed ICC chairman, would be a part of that meeting that takes place on Thursday (December 5). As per reports, Shah would be introduced officially to all the board members.

THE ICC SILVERWARE

It is going to be very interesting to see what happens with the Champions Trophy. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has time and again said that PCB will not agree to the ‘hybrid’ model, but latest reports claim he has accepted it and placed a new clause. According to the new clause, which is being labelled as the ‘fusion’ model, Pakistan will play it's matches in Dubai if India are the hosts.

It is going to be very interesting to see what happens with the Champions Trophy. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has time and again said that PCB will not agree to the ‘hybrid’ model, but latest reports claim he has accepted it and placed a new clause. According to the new clause, which is being labelled as the ‘fusion’ model, Pakistan will play it's matches in Dubai if India are the hosts.

What time is the ICC meeting going to take place?