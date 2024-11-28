The future of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy is in jeopardy and as per reports a final call on it over the venues and the schedule is expected tomorrow. As per an article on ZeeNews, the tournament is expected to be moved out of Pakistan completely in the wake of the political unrest in the country. The situation in the country has raised doubts over can Pakistan actually host the tournament. If they eventually do, it will be the first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

ALSO READ: ICC Likely To Bear Huge Losses Over Uncertain Champions Trophy Schedule

ICC MEETING WITH PCB

While the ICC has been trying to convince the ‘hybrid’ model, Pakistan is just not ready to accept it and hence the apex cricketing body has called for a meeting on November 29 to discuss the future of the marquee event. Reports suggest that the ICC has also tried to persuade PCB with incentives for accepting the ‘hybrid’ model.

'I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman' - NAQVI

"I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi said during a presser at the Gaddafi stadium.

Impact on International Tours