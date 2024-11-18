sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:03 IST, November 18th 2024

PCB SHOCKS World, Appoints Wahab Riaz as Supervisor And Mentor

In what could be labelled as a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Wahab Riaz as the supervisor and mentor of the side.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Wahab Riaz
Wahab Riaz celebrates the dismissal of England’s Jonny Bairstow during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham | Image: AP
12:00 IST, November 18th 2024

