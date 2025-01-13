ICC Champions Trophy: List Of All Squads Announced For CT 2025, Including India's Probable Side For Marquee Event

While most of the countries featuring in the upcoming Champions Trophy having announced their provisional sides, the world awaits India's squad. Most teams have gone in for a well-balanced unit and that probably is the right way to go. The event in it's 50-over format makes a return after eight long years and hence the excitement is palpable. All teams were asked to submit their provisional squads, with India requesting for an extension. The BCCI is yet to announce the provisional squad for the Indian cricket team. Here are the squads that have already been announced.