PM Modi In J&K | Maha Kumbh | Trump's Canada Threat | Los Angeles Wildfires | Anita Anand | HMPV |
  ICC Champions Trophy: List Of All Squads Announced For CT 2025, Including India's Probable Side For Marquee Event

Published 11:47 IST, January 13th 2025

ICC Champions Trophy: List Of All Squads Announced For CT 2025, Including India's Probable Side For Marquee Event

While most of the countries featuring in the upcoming Champions Trophy having announced their provisional sides, the world awaits India's squad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
The Champions Trophy
The Champions Trophy | Image: X/@therealpcb

While most of the countries featuring in the upcoming Champions Trophy having announced their provisional sides, the world awaits India's squad. Most teams have gone in for a well-balanced unit and that probably is the right way to go. The event in it's 50-over format makes a return after eight long years and hence the excitement is palpable. All teams were asked to submit their provisional squads, with India requesting for an extension. The BCCI is yet to announce the provisional squad for the Indian cricket team. Here are the squads that have already been announced. 

All Squads for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 below:

Group A

India: To be announced

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Pakistan: To be announced

Group B

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

South Africa: To be announced

In the next few days, the rest of the squads would be announced. The tournament is scheduled to start from March 19. 

INDIA'S PROBABLE 15:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh/Tilak Varma. 

Updated 11:51 IST, January 13th 2025

