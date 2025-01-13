With Uncertainty Around Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Future; Karun Nair in Selectors Minds After VHT Heroics - REPORT

Domestic legend Karun Nair shot to fame with a triple ton in Tests versus England, but since then it has been a struggle for him. He could not cement his spot in the side, but he never gave up. He went back to the grind, and years after that triple ton, Nair is shining in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In fact, his performances have not only caught the eye of the selectors, but he is in with a realistic shot at making it back to the national side. He has already hit 664 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he smashed four straight tons to take his new team, Vidarbha, into the semifinal.

ALSO READ: Devajit Saikia Replaces Jay Shah As The New BCCI Secretary

Will Karun Nair Find a Spot in Team India?

Given the current situation of the Indian team, he could be considered in the near future with the team in transition. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been out of form recently and that has sparked speculations over their future. With the Champions Trophy and the England series coming up, Nair would certainly be in the radar of the selectors.

"As India enter a transitional phase, with seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling in Tests, Karun happens to be a player that the selectors are watching with keen interest," read a report on The Indian Express.