Published 14:39 IST, November 13th 2024

ICC Continues Discussion on Champions Trophy Schedule With Participating Nations

The ICC continued discussions on the Champions Trophy schedule with the participating nations amid speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of Pakistan following India's refusal to travel to the country, a source said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy in display | Image: ICC
