Published 10:13 IST, October 3rd 2024

ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content' in Women's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup to "protect the cricket community from toxic content" and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: X/@ICC
  • 2 min read
