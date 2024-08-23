sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:35 IST, August 23rd 2024

ICC planning multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling a dedicated fund of at least USD 15 million for Test cricket that will help increase the players' match fee and address the migration of talent to lucrative T20 franchise leagues.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli | Image: BCCI
11:35 IST, August 23rd 2024