Published 11:35 IST, August 23rd 2024
ICC planning multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket: Report
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling a dedicated fund of at least USD 15 million for Test cricket that will help increase the players' match fee and address the migration of talent to lucrative T20 franchise leagues.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli | Image: BCCI
