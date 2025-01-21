ICC Supremo Jay Shah & IOC President Thomas Bach Hold Important Talks As Cricket Eyes Olympic Return

The upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles have piqued fans' interest, with four additional games scheduled to be a part of the quadrennial event. Cricket is one of the sports that have been announced, and it will return to the Olympics in the year 2028. Cricketers all over the world are buzzing with excitement. As the popular sport returns, the president of the International Cricket Council [ICC] met with Thomas Bach of the International Olympic Association [IOA] to discuss bringing cricket back.

Jay Shah Meets Thomas Bach In Lausanne To Discuss Cricket

Jay Shah, President of the International Cricket Council, recently met with the President of the International Olympic Association, Thomas Bach. Both of them talked about cricket and appeared to have delved into cricket history and discussed including cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The duo met this week in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Momentum continues to build around cricket’s inclusion as an @Olympics sport at the @LA2028 Games and beyond, with @JayShah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week," the ICC shared in a post on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Also Read: England Announce Playing XI For IND vs ENG 1st T20I

Cricketers' Excitement At Peak For LA 2028

Cricket will be set for a return in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The last time it was a part of the quadrennial event was in 1900. At that time, it featured only Great Britain and France. This time, with enhanced anticipation and excitement among players. A World Cup winner is also eager to be a part of the competition in the quadrennial event.

"I would like to play at the Olympics, I reckon that would be cool. We’ll see how far I go in terms of long form cricket. But I am going to play short form cricket for a while I think when I do finish, you never know," Australia cricketer Steve Smith said as per Forbes.