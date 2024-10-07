Published 13:26 IST, October 7th 2024
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Can Qualify For Semi-Finals With Net Run rate Coming Into Play
India registered a thumping victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Out of their two games India have only won one match and can still qualify for the semis
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates a fall of wicket | Image: Asian Cricket Council
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:26 IST, October 7th 2024