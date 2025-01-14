'If Virat Kohli Does Decide to Retire...' - Ian Chappell's Advice to Ex-India Captain

Following his forgetful Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he has been facing the heat from all quarters and that was expected. All Kohli has amassed in the entire BGT is 190 runs at a poor average of 23. While his numbers are poor, there are already speculations over his future in Test cricket. While there are plenty of reactions, former Australian captain Ian Chappell has also given his opinion on the modern-day great. Asking Kohli to stop his on-field antics which is senseless, Chappell urged the former India captain to focus on getting some consistency. Chappell reckoned if Kohli can make this adjust, he would be well-prepared for the Tests against England.

'Stop Senseless Antics And Improve Consistency'

“Kohli’s experience in the UK would be invaluable, and of the two problematic players, he’s the most likely to be resuscitated. However, his consistency needs to improve in addition to dispensing valuable advice to younger players. He also has to stop his senseless antics, like shouldering Konstas in the MCG Test. If Kohli does decide to retire from Test cricket, the loss of both him and Rohit would leave a huge gap in the line-up for a tough tour," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell also reckoned that the Indian selectors would have to make a few tough calls over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

‘The two big question marks are leading batters’

“For India, the two big question marks are leading batters, and the selectors have tough decisions to make regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The soon-to-be-38-year-old Rohit, facing a crammed five-Test series against England in a few months, is a doubtful quantity. Although India are extremely reluctant to part with star players, lately Rohit has struggled technically, and his absence would provide uncertainty over the opening position and the captaincy," he added.