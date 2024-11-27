ILT20 2025: Full Schedule, Venues, Start Time, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

The International League T20 Season 3 will begin with a blockbuster clash between the defending champions MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) in what would be a rematch of Season 2’s final. The first ball will be delivered at 6:00 pm local time on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will launch their Season 3 campaign with a home game against Season 1 finalists’ the Desert Vipers on Sunday, 12 January at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. In the evening game on the same day, Season 1 champions Gulf Giants will face the Sharjah Warriorz in their tournament opener at the DIS. The first of eight matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be an exciting clash between the hosts Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals on Friday, 17 January – at 6:30 pm.

Fifteen tournament matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will host 11 while the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the centre stage for eight Season 3 matches. The evening games will begin at 6:30 pm on weekdays and at 6:00 pm on the weekends. On the double-header weekends, the afternoon games will be played at 2:00 pm.

A total of 34 matches will be staged in the month-long tournament which will conclude with the final at the DIS on Sunday, 9 February.

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

Additionally, Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) will make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3 and dazzle the crowds. The latest squad list is available here. Additional UAE players will be selected next week.

ILT20 2025: Full schedule

Saturday, 11 January – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 6:00 pm

Sunday, 12 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi – 2:00 pm

Sunday, 12 January – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai – 6:00 pm

Monday, 13 January – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, 14 January – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, 15 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi – 6:30 pm

Thursday, 16 January – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Friday, 17 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 6:30 pm

Saturday, 18 January – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai – 2:00 pm

Saturday, 18 January – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 6:00 pm

Sunday, 19 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates, Sharjah – 2:00 pm

Sunday, 19 January – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai – 6:00 pm

Monday, 20 January – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, 21 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, 22 January – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Thursday, 23 January – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Friday, 24 January – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi – 6:30 pm

Saturday, 25 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah – 2:00 pm

Saturday, 25 January – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi – 6:00 pm

Sunday, 26 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi – 2:00 pm

Sunday, 26 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah – 6:00 pm

Monday, 27 January – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, 28 January – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, 29 January – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Thursday, 30 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah – 6:30 pm

Friday, 31 January – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Saturday, 1 February – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi – 6:00 pm

Sunday, 2 February – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi – 2:00 pm

Sunday, 2 February – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai – 6:00 pm

Monday, 3 February – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, 5 February – Qualifier 1 – Seed 1 vs Seed 2, Dubai – 6:30 pm

Thursday, 6 February – Eliminator – Seed 3 vs Seed 4, Abu Dhabi – 6:30 pm

Friday, 7 February – Qualifier 2 – Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Sharjah – 6:30 pm

Sunday, 9 February – Final – Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, Dubai – 6:00 pm

ILT20 2025: Venues

Abu Dhabi – Zayed Cricket Stadium

Dubai – Dubai International Stadium

Sharjah – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

ILT20 2025: Live streaming & broadcast details