ILT20 2025: Star-Studded Commentary Team to Further Strengthen Season 3 of International League T20

As the International League T20 returns for its highly anticipated third season, bringing with it renewed excitement and an electrifying cricketing atmosphere, the league and its broadcast partners ZEE Network have unveiled a stellar commentary lineup featuring some of the finest cricket minds to enrich the viewers’ experience.

The commentary team for the third season of ILT20 will feature cricket icons such as Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh, Niall O’Brien and Alan Wilkins. Adding further depth and diversity will be Anjum Chopra, Saba Karim, Rohan Gavaskar, Nikhil Chopra, Daren Ganga, Urooj Mumtaz, Vivek Razdan, Reema Malhotra, and Ajay Mehra.

With their collective experience and fresh perspectives offered in both English and Hindi, the esteemed panel is set to enhance the broadcast experience for cricket fans worldwide. Joining them as presenters will be the dynamic trio of Laura McGoldrick, Ridhima Pathak, and Arjun Pandit.

The ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by epic performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January 2025 with enthralling performances on their blockbuster songs. Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00pm local time and will be broadcast live through the Zee Network and its syndication partners on linear and digital platforms. The first ball of the season will be delivered at 7:15pm local time with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on hosts Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year’s grand finale.



The commentators are eagerly awaiting ILT20 Season 3, which promises to raise the bar with unparalleled talent and action.

Wasim Akram: “I am ecstatic to return for my third season with the ILT20. This region has seen so many memorable moments in cricket, many of which have been highlights of my career. The ILT20 with its mix of international stars and upcoming local cricketers will surely add to this legacy.”

Virender Sehwag: “I love the carnival like atmosphere at the ILT20, it is like a home away from home for me. The ILT20 is always very competitive because of the quality of cricketers and the venues, and I urge fans from all over the world to tune in and catch some of the finest cricket around.”

Ian Bishop: “It has been special to watch the growth of cricket in the region over the years. The ILT20 is a vital part of nourishing home-grown talent and giving them the right exposure under the right conditions. I am thrilled to return for the third season.”

Ian Smith: "The ILT20 has rapidly built a reputation as a stage for exceptional cricket, and I’m excited to be part of the action. While the international stars will undoubtedly shine, I’m most eager to see how the emerging players from the UAE seize this opportunity."

ILT20 Season 3 broadcast details

Zee Network and Zee 5 – India

Ariana Radio and TV Network – Afghanistan.

RUSH Sports – Caribbean

Samsung TV Plus and Rakuten TV – Europe.

Abu Dhabi TV, Dubai TV, MYCO and ILT20 YouTube – MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

Styx Sports – Nepal.

TAPMAD – Pakistan.

ILT20 on Zee, YouTube – Rest of the world.

Talk FM Radio 100.3 – United Arab Emirates.



The six ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. The Sharjah Warriorz have been strengthened further with the inclusion of New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who is set to lead their campaign in his debut season.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their ILT20 debuts in Season 3.