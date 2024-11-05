Published 18:10 IST, November 5th 2024
In conversation with ACC to revive Afro-Asia Cup after nearly two decades: ACA chair Mukuhlani
The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) has started dialogue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and other stakeholders to revive the once popular Afro-Asia Cup, a common meeting ground for players from the two continents, after nearly two decades.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Virat Kohli in Team India's training nets | Image: PTI
