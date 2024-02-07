Updated January 18th, 2024 at 11:37 IST
IND vs AFG: Rahul Dravid's 'Ashwin-level' reaction to Rohit Sharma's controversial 'Retired Out'
After Rohit Sharma's decision to retire in the 1st super-over, Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid lauded his decision-making skills comparing to Ashwin.
In the third T20I, India and Afghanistan engaged in a thrilling showdown. Rohit Sharma's stellar 121* off 69 balls powered India to 212/4, while Afghanistan responded with 212/6, bolstered by notable performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 off 32) and Gulbadin Naib (55* off 23). The match proceeded to two Super Overs, ultimately resulting in India's 3-0 series sweep. Shivam Dube's outstanding contributions earned him the Player of the Series, with Rohit Sharma recognized as the Player of the Match.
- India beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series
- Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match in the 3rd T20I
- Shivam Dube was named the Player of the Series
Rahul Dravid on Rohit Sharma’s star decision
In an exciting third Twenty20 International match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, India defeated Afghanistan by a margin of 10 runs. The thrilling match, which featured two Super Overs to decide the conclusion, left viewers on the edge of their seats. India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, was forced to bat three times because of the game's intensity.
But in the middle of all the excitement, there has been a big dispute about Rohit Sharma playing in the second Super Over. It is said that Rinku Singh, who appears to be a speedier runner, took over and completed the innings after Rohit had fled the pitch. The question of whether Rohit was deemed "retired out" or "retired hurt" is at the centre of the dispute. The nature of Rohit's exit has not yet been confirmed by the match authorities.
According to ICC regulations, a batter who has been declared "retired hurt" may return to the field, however a player who has been ruled "retired out" is not eligible for this privilege. The already thrilling and hotly contested Twenty20 International match is made even more intriguing by the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma's involvement in the second Super Over.
As per the T20 playing regulations provided by the ICC, which ESPN Cricinfo cited, “[a]ny batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over.”
Indian coach Rahul Dravid said in an interview with Jio Cinema,
“Taking himself out was Ashwin-level thinking. That’s Ash-level thinking,"
Dravid referred to an IPL innings in which veteran player Ravichandran Ashwin chose to retire himself in order to increase the team's run rate.
Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:37 IST
