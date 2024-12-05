IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia Announce Playing XI For Pink Ball Test, Make One Forced Change

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: The second Test math of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will be played at the iconic Adelaide Oval. Cricket Australia had formulated a pretty meticulous plan for the IND vs AUS series with the first Test match being played at Perth and the second in Adelaide, a venue where the hosts haven't ever lost a Pink Ball Test match. Australia have played seven Pink Ball Test matches at the Adelaide Oval and have won all of them.

Contrary to everybody's expectations, India thumped Australia by 295 runs in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are the defending champions of the BGT crown and they have started the series in some style. India have already defeated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar in the past (2018 and 2020) and they'll fancy their chances this time around also. After their horrific loss in Perth, the Australians were severely criticized for their gameplan but they don't seem to have pressed the panic button.

Australia Announce Playing XI Adelaide Test

There were a lot of concerns in and around Australia's speculated playing XI for the Perth Test match. The hosts were marred with a couple of injury concerns to two of their superstars, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. Fortunately, for Cummins and his Australian side, Marsh has recovered well in time and has been included in the final XI of the Pink Ball Test.

Josh Hazlewood on the flip side will have to miss the second Test match of the series and in his place, Scott Boland has been called into the Australian side.

Australia's Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Australia's Fortress Adelaide

After a drubbing by 295 runs in the first Test match, Australia will fancy their chances to win the second Test match of the series.