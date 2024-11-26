Published 20:15 IST, November 26th 2024
IND vs AUS: After Perth Setback, Coach Andrew McDonald Discloses Australia Squad For Adelaide Test
Head coach Andrew McDonald has offered a hint over Australia's squad for the pink ball test against Team India at the Adelaide Oval.
Australia suffered a humongous defeat at the hands of Team India in the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The brilliance from the Indian side under the leadership of the stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah did wonders for the side as the Men in Blue secured a dominating victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After the opening test match, all eyes will be on the Adelaide Oval for the Pink Ball Test. As both sides gear up for the 2nd test match, head coach Andrew McDonald revealed whether the Australian side would go through any changes before heading to Adelaide, Australia.
Border Gavaskar Trophy: Coach Andrew McDonald Hints Upon Australia Squad for Adelaide Test
Despite suffering a humiliating loss for the first time at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia doesn't seem to be making any changes to their squad and will be moving ahead with the same side they had in Perth. Andrew McDonald, the head coach of Australia, stated that the team members in the changing room at the Adelaide Day-Night Test would be the same as what they had in Perth.
"The people in that changeroom are the same people that will be in Adelaide. It is always a consideration, wherever you go in the world in terms of the personnel you pick for conditions," Andrew McDonald said as quoted by the ICC.
The Australia head coach also offered an update on the fitness of Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder has battled injury issues throughout the year but still was a part of the Playing XI in the Perth Test against India. While he picked up two wickets in the first innings, Marsh leaked out a lot of runs during the Men in Blue's second innings. Andrew McDonald said that the Aussie all-rounder was still a bit undercooked.
"We'll wait and see. We knew that Mitch was slightly underdone coming in, but I thought the performance in the first innings was satisfactory," Coach McDonald added.
After the Perth Test, Team India and Australia will lock horns against each other at the Adelaide Oval. Before that, the team will be in Canberra for a two-day tour game against the Prime Minister's XI. The game will be played with a pink kookaburra ball in order to prepare for the day-night test.
