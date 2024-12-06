DRAMA Peaks At Adelaide As Siraj Hurls A Mouthful To Labuschagne After Beer Snake Distraction

Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowling a delivery during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The Border Gavaskar Trophy promises intense action and a neck-to-beck battle between the two cricketing powerhouses battled for supremacy. Tensions also flared up at a certain point as Mohammed Siraj got carried away with emotions during the pink ball test at the Adelaide Oval. The moment erupted when he was bowling a delivery to Marnus Labuschagne, and things turned spicy among the two cricketers

Mohammed Siraj Hands Out Verbal Volleys To Marnus Labuschagne After AUS Batter Gets Distracted

It looks like emotions were running high on Day 1 of the pink ball test at the Adelaide Oval. Australia looked firm as Team India sought a breakthrough in the match. But tensions were high as Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne had a tense moment during the final session of day 1 action at the Adelaide Test.

In the 2nd last ball of the 25th over, Mohammed Siraj had taken his run-up, but Marnus Labuschagne pulled out midway. It turns out that a man was running behind the sight screen with a beer snake in hand, causing a distraction to the Australian batter. After Labuschagne's mid-way pullout, Siraj did not look pleased as he had taken the run-up and was almost set to throw the delivery. The India pacer threw the ball wide off the stump and went on to hurl a mouthful at Labuschagne.

In response, Labuschagne acquired a boundary behind point off Siraj's delivery with a fierce cut shot.

Australia Have Firm Grasp Over India After Day 1 Pink Ball Play

Australia looked firm as they batted along in their first innings and now look very close to taking the lead. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney looked in good form. But Khawaja was taken out by Jasprit Bumrah as India secured their first breakthrough. But the Aussies remained unfaced as McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne continued to bat through the third session as they stitched a sound partnership. The Men in Blue are getting desperate as they need a wicket to break them off and derail the hosts' momentum.

In Team India's first innings, the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland performed splendidly with the pink ball. Veteran Starc used his trademark inswingers to take out R Ashwin and Harshit Rana. Cummins made good use of the short ball as he also took two wickets. Amid the horror, Nitish Kumar Reddy stood up after seeing the wickets falling at the other end. The young all-rounder made a statement after he delivered some good action while in the game, which included a couple of spectacular sixes off Starc and Boland to push the total over 150-Reddy.