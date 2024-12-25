IND vs AUS Fourth Test, Day 4, Live Updates: India Eye to Destabilise Australia's 2nd Innings

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: AP

India and Australia are facing off at the MCG stadium in the Boxing Day test match which will be the fourth match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The series is currently tied 1-1 with India winning the first test match in Perth and Australia winning the second match in Adelaide. Following a draw in the third test, both teams will be hungry for a win with the finals of the World Test Championship hanging in the balance.