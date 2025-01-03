sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'It Was OUT' - Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh Reckons Virat Kohli Was Caught; Irfan Pathan Thinks Otherwise

'It Was OUT' - Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh Reckons Virat Kohli Was Caught; Irfan Pathan Thinks Otherwise

Was Virat Kohli out or was he not? This has stirred a massive debate on social space after the third umpire gave the former India captain a reprieve.

Was Virat Kohli out or was he not? This has stirred a massive debate on social space after the third umpire gave the former India captain a reprieve. While most reckon it was grasped, former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks Kohli was out. The former English captain took to X to give his verdict. In fact, Australian greats Allan Border and Mark Waugh also felt Kohli was lucky to still be in the middle. 

‘I think that’s out’

“I think that’s out; I think that’s very close to touching the grass but I think he rolled underneath it with his finger,” Waugh told Fox Cricket.

“I think he’s got away with one there Kohli, but that’s the way the game goes. I suppose you can look at it two ways, beauty’s in the eye of the beholder. I think evidence suggests he just had his finger underneath it.”

“It looks like he had enough hand underneath the ball … it’s so close, it’s hard to tell,” Border added.

Updated 06:57 IST, January 3rd 2025