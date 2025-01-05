No Jasprit Bumrah as Team India Try to Defend Paltry 162 at SCG

India captain Jasprit Bumrah has not taken to the field in the second innings when the side has to defend 162. This is day three and the Indian side were bowled out in the first hour itself. They started the day with foyr wickets in hand, but they could not add more as all wickets fell. Bumrah came out to bat but did not last long. With India defending 162, Bumrah has opted to rest.

THE BUMRAH STORY

Official news on the India captain is yet to filter through, with word from the camp regarding his bowling availability still unclear. The quick did not ball a warm-up ball before play after bowling one over after lunch on day two, with speeds down in the 125kph range.

Bumrah then left the ground in India training gear to undergo scans, with fellow quick Prasidh Krishna at the post-day press conference stating that he had been dealing with back spasms.

The 31-year-old had bowled 152.1 across the nine series innings before walking off, picking up 32 wickets at 13.06, passing Bishan Bedi's record for most wickets taken by an India bowler on a tour of Australia.

A match result will likely come on day three, with both series honours and a potential World Test Championship Final spot on the line.

THE BGT

An Australian win would seal a 3-1 series win and a spot in the Lord's WTC25 Final, with India honours ensuring a 2-2 series result and a retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They too would still be alive for the June Final, though would need results on Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka to go their way.