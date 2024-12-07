Rohit Sharma REACTION to Mohammed Siraj's FALSE Celebration Against Marnus Labuschagne | WATCH

India vs Australia: India captain Rohit Sharma looked puzzled when Mohammed Siraj started celebrating after rapping Marnus Labuschagne on the pads. The incident happened inside the first hour of the second day of the second Test at Adelaide on Saturday. It was the 36th over of the Australian innings and the ball had become a little old, yet for Siraj to get to to come back in sharply was commendable. It looked very close from the naked eye in real time. Umpire Richard Illingworth was not convinced despite Siraj more than certain of the outcome. Eventually, Siraj had to walk back to his mark as Labuschagne had survived. Here is the clip of Siraj's celebration which is now going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Labuschagne is going strong at 47. He was struggling early on in his innings, but now he has got his eye in and is looking dangerous from an Indian point of view.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia had lost two wickets on the second day. Both the wickets were taken by Jasprit Bumrah . Currently, Labuschagne and Travis Head are in the middle as Australia trail by 40 runs.

DAY: 1 AS IT HAPPENED

Earlier on Day 1, after bowling India out for 180 runs - Australia reached 86 for 1 in their first innings after dismissing India for 180 at the end of the opening day of the pink-ball Test at stumps on Friday.

Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne were at the crease on 38 and 20 respectively when the stumps were drawn after 33 overs of play in Australia's first innings. The home side trail by 94 runs.