'SERIOUSLY': Michael Vaughan on Controversial Yashasvi Jaiswal Dismissal During Boxing Day Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal's second innings dismissal at the MCG caused a controversy as some reckoned the third umpires should have gone with the technology.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's second innings dismissal at the MCG caused a controversy as some reckoned the third umpires should have gone with the technology and not the other way around. Most felt that decision changed the course of the game as Australia went onto win it on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the series. It stirred a controversy as the on-field umpire did not give it out, and then the Australian capatin took the review available. The DRS showed that there was nothing on the snickometer, but there was some deviation. The third umpire did not go by the technology, instead went with what he saw and gave Jaiswal out. The dismissal has drawn a massive outpour of reactions, and former English captain has finally given his verdict on this.
As per Vaughan, there is no doubt that Jaiswal was out.
‘It was OUT’
"Seriously .. all this has to stop .. It was OUT .. all decisions yesterday were the correct ones .. Australia were just better this week," he wrote on X.
WHAT LIES AHEAD?
Meanwhile, both teams will now play the fifth and final Test at Sydney in the New Year . India would love to bounce back and level the series and hold onto the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will not be easy as the Indian team would be low in confidence. It would be interesting to see if changes are made to the playing XI for that game.
There are already talks over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 's future doing the rounds and hence they too would be under immense pressure to perform.
