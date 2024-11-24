IND vs AUS: Skipper Rohit Sharma Lands In Perth, Set To Join Team India After Welcoming a Baby Boy

Team India continues to dazzle the fans at the Optus Stadium as their dominance in away tracks continues. The bowlers and batters have been doing exceptionally well and Australia seems to be in a bit of trouble as the tracks continue to change. Jasprit Bumrah has done a phenomenal job so far while leading the Team as the stand-in skipper. As the team continues their attack in Perth, more good news has arrived as Rohit Sharma has arrived in the land down under.

Rohit Sharma Touches Down in Australia, To Join Team India at Perth

As Team India gives Australia a tough time in the first test match at the Optus Stadium, primary Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has reached Perth, Australia. He was seen leaving for the land down under from the Mumbai International Airport, and he has now reached Perth to join the team. While leaving for Perth, he interacted with the fans who sought selfies and autographs as he made his way towards the departure gate. Rohit was in his quintessential demeanour as he talked with the fans while heading inside the airport.

In the video, Rohit could be seen moving towards a black Audi car and putting his luggage in the boot. He is expected to head to the Optus Stadium, where the first India vs Australia test match is currently taking place.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has been leading the side as the Men in Blue face the Australian challenge in the bouncy tracks of Perth, WA. Team India gave their hearty while preparing for the five-match Test series as they were left embarrassed by New Zealand at home. The ongoing Test series holds a lot of weightage over Team India as it is a do-or-die situation.