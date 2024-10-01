sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • ‘He Leads by Example’: Ex-BCCI Selector Applauds Rohit Sharma’s Leadership Skills as Test Captain

Published 10:34 IST, October 1st 2024

‘He Leads by Example’: Ex-BCCI Selector Applauds Rohit Sharma’s Leadership Skills as Test Captain

Speaking candidly about Rohit Sharma, a former BCCI Selector said that his development as the red-ball cricket captain has been admirable.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rohit Sharma
India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts while fields on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:44 IST, October 1st 2024