Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test 2025, Day 5 Live Score: Ben Stokes' England Bank On Remaining Seven Wickets To Keep India Away From Famous Win In Edgbaston

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test 2025, Day 5, Live Score: Ben Stokes-led England's strategy has backfired on them. England have always fancied chasing in the last innings of a Test match since Stokes became the skipper of the side, but scoring over 600 runs in the final innings to secure a victory is a feat that is unheard of. India, on the other hand, are 0-1 down in the series, and the Edgbaston Test presents them with a great chance of levelling the series. Edgbaston is a venue where India have never won a Test match, and the final day of this contest might rewrite the history books and end India's 39-year-old jinx.
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test 2025, Day 5, Live Score: Shubman Gill's young India has outplayed England in all the departments of the second Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. England need to get 608 runs to win the Edgbaston Test. Ben Stokes' England lead the series 1-0 at the moment.
IND vs ENG, Day 5, Latest Updates: We still await the most important news of the day as of now - when can the match resume? The good news is that the stadium drainage is excellent so assuming the rain stops, we can get going very quickly.
IND vs ENG, Day 5, Latest Updates: Right, the match would have resumed at 3:30 PM IST but it has now been delayed due to the rain. Good news is there won't be a loss of overs until the first hour is gone.
IND vs ENG, Day 5, Latest Updates: The ‘hover cover’ is on and the rain has picked up. The conditions will be favourable for bowling and India wouldn't mind them
India vs England, Day 5 Latest Updates: Krishna has been far from good in both the Test matches. With Jasprit Bumrah coming in for the Lord's Test, Krishna will possibly be rested. Bumrah, Akash Deep ad Mohammed Siraj will form a great trio that can challenge the dpominant English batting
India vs England, Day 5 Latest Updates: With overcast conditions and rain around, Indian seamers are likely to trouble English batters. Not to forget the fact that the ball is still new and hard. The first hour of the final day will go a long way in deciding who wins the battle of Edgbaston
IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test Latest Updates: India have taken the game very far away from England. Right now, considering the situation of the game, there are only two results possible. Either India win this game or Englanjd play for a draw
India vs England, Day 5 Latest Updates: Shubman Gill became the second Indian batter in the history of the sport to score a double hundred and a ton in two separate innings of the same Test match
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: It had rained last night in Birmingham and right now there is a slight drizzle in the air now
IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test Live: India first played a Test match in Edgbaston in 1986 and since then they have never won a Test match on this particular venue
IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test Live: Here's a look at the fall of England's wickets so far
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: A lot if questions were asked when the stakeholders of the Indian Test team decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah in the Edgbaston Test. Indian quicks Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have grabbed the opportunity with both hands and they have delievred when India needed their services the most
India vs England, Day 5 Latest Updates: For the past couple of years or so, we have rarely seen India doiminate and win an overseas Test match, let alone a series. India came extremely close to winning the Headingley Test match, but the English batters left them bamboozled with their ‘Bazball’ antics and gained a 0-1 lead in the series. India need seven wickets to win the Edgbaston Test, whereas England are still 536 runs away from securing a 0-2 lead in the series. Hello and welcome as a cracxking day of Test cricket awaits us all.