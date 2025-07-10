IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: With Series at 1-1, Both Teams Eye Victory at Lord's

India vs England: The India vs England five-match Test series is evenly poised after the first two Tests, with Ben Stokes and co. winning the first match at Headingley before Shubman Gill's men came back roaring into the series with a huge win at Edgbaston - their first-ever Test win at the venue. With that in mind, the game at Lord's is set to be a cracking affair.
The expectation is that the pitch at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ will be spicier than the strips that have been on display so far in the series, meaning bowlers have plenty of reasons to be excited. What's more, England have confirmed that Jofra Archer will be back in the playing XI and for India, Jasprit Bumrah returns to the side after a workload management-induced break at Edgbaston.
India vs England: The fact that two bowlers who are gamechangers in their own right will be taking to the field is in itself enough to make most fans excited in anticipation for the game. However, Indian fans will also fondly remember the last time they played England at Lord's and feel like they have plenty of reasons to be confident heading into this match.
India had registered a win in 2021, with Mohammed Siraj taking 8 wickets in the match to set up a famous victory for the side. Siraj has rediscovered his mojo, Akash Deep made a huge impact at Edgbaston and return of Bumrah also gives plenty of reasons to be excited to Indian cricket fans.
The batting exploits of Shubman Gill and to a lesser extent Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant will also give the visitors plenty of confidence.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: England win the toss and surprise surprise, they opt to bat first! Ben Stokes did say they would be open to it despite opting to bowl first more often than not.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: The toss is just minutes away at this point and it does seem like no one would be sure about the right decision to make if the coin flip goes this way.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: A quick reminder of what peak Jofra Archer can do. Will we see the same version in this Test match?
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: It is tempting to assume that India make just one change - Bumrah in, Prasidh out. However, Lord's looks like it will not have much for spinners. Does that mean Washington Sundar sits out too?
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Pictures of the Lord's pitch are doing the rounds on social media and it is definitely green. Not as green as seen the day prior but that was to be expected. Given conditions are going to be sunny, this puts the captain winning the toss in quite the conundrum.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: There were huge concerns over England captain Ben Stokes ahead of the series as his bowling was going to be scrutinised, but it is his batting that has suffered more. And the man renowned for his big-match ability needs to turn it around fast.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: We are less than an hour away from the toss for which both the captains would walk out to the center. It is a big occasion and with the Sun shining bright - it should be a day dominated by batters.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: The iconic Lord's cricket ground has always been good for the Indian side. India has won three Tests at Lord's - the most at any English venue. The Indian team won at Lord's in 1986, 2014 and 2021.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: Yes, Sachin Tendulkar would be there at the iconic Lord's Cricket ground and he would be the one who would ring the bell - which happens to be a tradition at the venue.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: It would be very interesting to see what happens at the toss. Very honestly, both captains would like to lose it.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: In all probability, Prasidh Krishna misses out. He makes way for ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead missed the Birmingham game due to workload reasons.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: The good news is that there is no forecast of rain. A full day of 90 overs is expected at Lord's.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Rishabh Pant always has many in splits with his stump mic chatter. Ahead of the 3rd Test, he spoke about in typical Pant style!
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Ahead of what is sure to be a blockbuster contest, here's a sneak peek into how India have prepared for the match.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: But let us not also forget that England will see Jofra Archer returning to the side. This is the first Test he is playing in 4 years - can his body, which has experienced multiple injury issues, take to the workloads of Test cricket again?
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: The big return for India will be that of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested in the second Test which India won. His return on what is expected to be a spicy Lord's pitch should be fun to watch!
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: There was a lot of chatter around Shubman Gill and how he would handle the captaincy and his batting - but that has died down after the batter's impressive performances.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: England won the first Test at Headingley before India bounced back in style at Edgbaston. A win in this match could determine which way the series goes.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd India vs England Test match. The toss is now less than 2 hours away.