IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: With Series at 1-1, Both Teams Eye Victory at Lord's

India vs England: The India vs England five-match Test series is evenly poised after the first two Tests, with Ben Stokes and co. winning the first match at Headingley before Shubman Gill's men came back roaring into the series with a huge win at Edgbaston - their first-ever Test win at the venue. With that in mind, the game at Lord's is set to be a cracking affair. The expectation is that the pitch at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ will be spicier than the strips that have been on display so far in the series, meaning bowlers have plenty of reasons to be excited. What's more, England have confirmed that Jofra Archer will be back in the playing XI and for India, Jasprit Bumrah returns to the side after a workload management-induced break at Edgbaston.

India vs England: The fact that two bowlers who are gamechangers in their own right will be taking to the field is in itself enough to make most fans excited in anticipation for the game. However, Indian fans will also fondly remember the last time they played England at Lord's and feel like they have plenty of reasons to be confident heading into this match. India had registered a win in 2021, with Mohammed Siraj taking 8 wickets in the match to set up a famous victory for the side. Siraj has rediscovered his mojo, Akash Deep made a huge impact at Edgbaston and return of Bumrah also gives plenty of reasons to be excited to Indian cricket fans. The batting exploits of Shubman Gill and to a lesser extent Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant will also give the visitors plenty of confidence.

Toss Coming up Shortly: We are less than an hour away from the toss for which both the captains would walk out to the center. It is a big occasion and with the Sun shining bright - it should be a day dominated by batters.

India's Happy Hunting Ground - Lord's!: The iconic Lord's cricket ground has always been good for the Indian side. India has won three Tests at Lord's - the most at any English venue. The Indian team won at Lord's in 1986, 2014 and 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar to Ring The Bell!: Yes, Sachin Tendulkar would be there at the iconic Lord's Cricket ground and he would be the one who would ring the bell - which happens to be a tradition at the venue.

Toss to be Crucial: It would be very interesting to see what happens at the toss. Very honestly, both captains would like to lose it.

Krishna to be Dropped?: In all probability, Prasidh Krishna misses out. He makes way for ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead missed the Birmingham game due to workload reasons.