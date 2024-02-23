Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:58 IST
IND vs ENG: Akash Deep chosen over Mukesh Kumar for 4th Test, bowler receives debut cap from Dravid
Akash Deep finally gets his moment as he receives his debut India cap from coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the Ranchi Test as his family looks on.
Team India is locking horns with England today in Ranchi for the fourth Test match of the five-match series. The red-ball series saw players make their debuts. Sarfarac Khan and Dhruv Jurel were among those who came in and shined in their first-ever match for the Men in Blue. Today, the Indian Cricket Team have picked up a debutant for the match-up in Ranchi as bowling all-rounder Akash Deep makes his debut for the team.
Akash Deep receives his debut cap, hugs his mother in a heartwarming moment at Ranchi
Akash Deep was chosen over Mukesh Kumar to compete against England in the fourth Test match at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. It is distinctive for the Bowling All-Rounder as the Bihar-based player will play in Ranchi, once a part of the state. Additionally, Deep has competed for Bengal in First Class Cricket, which is the neighbouring state of Jharkhand. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid handed him his debut cap, and his family was also on the sidelines.
After receiving his debut cap, Akash Deep rushed towards his family and sought blessings from his mother. His siblings, as we assume, were also present to witness the special moment and looked jubilant as Akash made his debut for the Men's Senior National Team.
Akash Deep is a part of the domestic Bengal team and has displayed some exceptional action in terms of bowling. In first-class cricket, the bowling all-rounder has 104 wickets in 30 matches and has an average of 23.58. In IPL, he represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore and has been showcasing quite a good performance that has turned heads, leading to him receiving recognition
