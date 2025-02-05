IND vs ENG ODI Series: Challenging Times For Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Final Dress Rehearsal For CT 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will try and fine tune their white ball skills during the upcoming India vs England ODI series. The series comes at the right time for the Indian cricket team as they are eyeing a victorious Champions Trophy campaign. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice captain of the team and he will work closely with Rohit Sharma to ensure that the team delivers on the field.

India do have a lot of soul searching to do ahead of the India vs England ODI series. The first ODI of the series will be played on February 6, 2025 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. India are yet to win an ODI in the Gautam Gambhir era and they'll try and open their account in the England series.

All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Form and fitness of seasoned stars is under the scanner as India enter the final phase of their Champions Trophy preparations with the three-match ODI series against England starting here on Thursday, aiming to find the right balance for some specific slots in the line-up. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Team India nets | Image: PTI

The two stars, after making hyped but disappointing appearances in Ranji Trophy last month, will be eyeing strong performances in a format that they have dominated for several years. They were the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup with Kohli scoring 765 and Rohit smashing 597. Since that World Cup, which India let slip in the final afer going unbeaten throughout, the two have only featured in a three-match ODI series loss to Sri Lanka where Rohit scored two fifties while Kohli didn't have a great run.

The slump intensified in Tests and in the last three months, the two heroes of India's most recent T20 World Cup triumph have faced numerous calls to decide on their future. The ODI series against England is India's only tune-up tournament for the Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19. The eight-team competition could be a make-or-break event for the two stalwarts who have already retired from T20Is.

The Crucial Wicketkeeper-Batsman Spot

One of the grey areas is the wicket-keeper's slot. Who among KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should get the nod for the playing XI? With skipper Rohit and his deputy Shubman Gill likely to open, followed by Kohli Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to slot in at number five.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul during IPL 2024 | Image: BCCI

Rahul, who kept wickets in Pant's absence during the 2023 World Cup, performed admirably, scoring 452 runs and proving to be one of India's most consistent middle-order batters. His stability has been instrumental in creating a formidable ODI setup, but his strike rotation in the middle overs remains a concern.

On the other hand, the left-handed Pant offers variety in India's right-hand dominated top order. Additionally, his unpredictability, raw power, and ability to clear with breathtaking ease make him the X-factor.