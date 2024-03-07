×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin felicitated by team as he becomes the 14th Indian to reach 100 Test matches

R Ashwin is honored by his team as he achieves a significant milestone, becoming the 14th Indian player to reach 100 Test matches.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
R Ashwin
R Ashwin | Image:BCCI
India leads the series 3-1 going into the fourth Test match between England and India. England made the decision to bat first. Joe Root and Ben Stokes are among the important players in England's squad as they want to create a solid foundation. At the HPCA Stadium, there will be a lot of action during the match as newcomer Devdutt Padikkal and veteran R Ashwin try to lead India to a decisive finish in the series.

R Ashwin was felicitated by the team on his 100th Test appearance for India in Dharamshala

At the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Ravichandran Ashwin made history by taking the pitch for the 100th time in his storied cricket career during the fifth and final Test match against England. Head coach Rahul Dravid led the felicitation event in Dharamsala, where Ashwin's family and the entire squad gathered to honour the player's incredible achievement.

Ashwin's incredible record of 507 wickets in 99 Tests, 156 wickets in 116 ODIs, and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is speaks much about his bowling skill. With an outstanding record of 35 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls, he bowls at an amazing average of 23.91 in Test cricket particularly.

Ashwin is now ‌the 14th player in Indian cricket history to attain the incredible milestone of 100 Test matches, entering the distinguished club of legendary players in the sport. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Virat Kohli (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), and Cheteshwar Pujara (103), among others, are on this distinguished list.

Ravichandran Ashwin has established himself as a staple in the Indian Test team since making his debut in 2011, especially at home. He has established himself as one of India's finest cricketers with several incredible career achievements.

In the current Test series, Ashwin overtook Anil Kumble as the most wicket-taker for India at home, accomplishing the incredible feat of 350 wickets at home. He became the ninth bowler in Test cricket history to reach 500 wickets after his outstanding performance in Rajkot. He was surpassed by legendary players like Shane Warne, James Anderson, and Muthiah Muralitharan.

Apart from his exceptional bowling abilities, Ashwin created history by being the first Indian player to record a century and more runs in a Test match against England. 

In the Ranchi Test, when he amassed an incredible five wickets to help India win and complete the series 3-1 against England, Ashwin's impact on India's Test cricket success was epitomised. With this accomplishment, he matched Kumble's record for the most five-fers by an Indian bowler in Test cricket with his 35th five-wicket haul.

India's playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England's playing XI

 Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Published March 7th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

