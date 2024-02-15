English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan FINALLY receives debut cap! EMOTIONAL moment ensues as he hugs his father

Sarfraz Khan receives debut cap in emotional moment, sharing a heartfelt hug with his father ahead of the IND vs ENG match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the ongoing third Test of the series, India has chosen to bat against England. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are set for another fiercely contested match. India will be looking to make the most out of this match as two new debutants will take on the field, Dhruve Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, were introduced by the captain during the toss. India's lineup includes captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the spinning prowess of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, promising an enthralling contest at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Live: India won the toss, chose to bat first

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Khan receives his maiden Test cap for the Indian Cricket Team and his father gets emotional

Sarfaraz Khan made his Indian cricket team debut on Thursday after years of hard work and an outstanding record in domestic cricket. Anil Kumble, the renowned spinner, gave the 26-year-old Mumbai native his Test cap, a momentous occasion before the third Test match against England in Rajkot.

Advertisement

Emotions were running high during the cap presentation ceremony, which took place in a huddle right before the toss, that India won. Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz's father, stood close by, overcome with pride and unable to hold back his emotions. In an emotional picture going viral posted by BCCI, the father and debuting son were seen sharing a warm hug ahead of the match.

Because to KL Rahul's untimely injury, Sarfaraz had a chance to take center stage. Alongside Sarfaraz, youthful wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel also earned his first Test cap. Jurel is in place of KS Bharat, who has had trouble establishing himself as a batsman in the previous matches. 

Advertisement
Sarfaraz Khan and his father. (Image: BCCI)

India's Playing XI:

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Playing XI:

Advertisement

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

10 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

10 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

10 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

11 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

18 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

19 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

20 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

20 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MTHL: Over 8 Lakh Vehicles Ply on India's Longest Sea Bridge In Mumbai

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Mukesh Kumar RELEASED BCCI offers new update on pacer

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. NIACL assistant recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today

    Education12 minutes ago

  4. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Twist: BJP-JDS Surprises with Fifth Candidate

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex open higher; IT stocks rebound

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo