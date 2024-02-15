Advertisement

In the ongoing third Test of the series, India has chosen to bat against England. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are set for another fiercely contested match. India will be looking to make the most out of this match as two new debutants will take on the field, Dhruve Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, were introduced by the captain during the toss. India's lineup includes captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the spinning prowess of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, promising an enthralling contest at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Sarfaraz Khan receives his maiden Test cap for the Indian Cricket Team and his father gets emotional

Sarfaraz Khan made his Indian cricket team debut on Thursday after years of hard work and an outstanding record in domestic cricket. Anil Kumble, the renowned spinner, gave the 26-year-old Mumbai native his Test cap, a momentous occasion before the third Test match against England in Rajkot.

Emotions were running high during the cap presentation ceremony, which took place in a huddle right before the toss, that India won. Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz's father, stood close by, overcome with pride and unable to hold back his emotions. In an emotional picture going viral posted by BCCI, the father and debuting son were seen sharing a warm hug ahead of the match.

Because to KL Rahul's untimely injury, Sarfaraz had a chance to take center stage. Alongside Sarfaraz, youthful wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel also earned his first Test cap. Jurel is in place of KS Bharat, who has had trouble establishing himself as a batsman in the previous matches.

Sarfaraz Khan and his father. (Image: BCCI)

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson